Man dies following quad bike incident in Cavan

A man has died following an incident at a premises in Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

It has been reported locally that the incident involved a quad bike.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said that emergency services responded to a fatal incident at a premises in Killeshandra on Sunday 24th.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital and a postmortem examination will take place in due course.”

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court,” gardaí said.