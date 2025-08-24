Ireland

Man dies following quad bike incident in Cavan

Gardaí say man in his 40s pronounced dead at premises in Killeshandra

Gardaí said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and would attend the scene. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Gardaí said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and would attend the scene. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Martin Wall
Sun Aug 24 2025 - 22:43

A man has died following an incident at a premises in Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

It has been reported locally that the incident involved a quad bike.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said that emergency services responded to a fatal incident at a premises in Killeshandra on Sunday 24th.

READ MORE

Cost of former CEO employment dispute at Children’s Health Ireland exceeds €160,000

‘It keeps you awake at night’: A year in the life of an Irish secondary school

‘We cannot save these trees’: The Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones, are dying

‘My friend monitors her boyfriend’s phone and eavesdrops on his therapy sessions’

“A man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital and a postmortem examination will take place in due course.”

Gardaí said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and would attend the scene.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court,” gardaí said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.