Man arrested after three children hit by car in Belfast

A man has been arrested by police in Belfast after three children were hit by a car as they played on a footpath.

The three children – two girls and a boy – have been taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, which happened in west Belfast on Sunday evening.

Police said a man was in custody in relation to the incident. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that police received a report shortly before 5pm that a car, while reversing, had struck the children as they played on the pavement.

Police officers had been sent to the scene at Black Ridge View in Belfast. The PSNI confirmed: “The children have been taken to hospital for treatment and a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in [his] breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain where a crash occurred causing injury."

“He remains in custody at this time.”

The PSNI asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who had dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation, to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 1201 24/08/25.