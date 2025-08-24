Ireland

Man arrested after three children hit by car in Belfast

Children, who were playing on footpath, have been taken to hospital

The PSNI confirmed a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The PSNI confirmed a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Martin Wall
Sun Aug 24 2025 - 21:05

A man has been arrested by police in Belfast after three children were hit by a car as they played on a footpath.

The three children – two girls and a boy – have been taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, which happened in west Belfast on Sunday evening.

Police said a man was in custody in relation to the incident. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that police received a report shortly before 5pm that a car, while reversing, had struck the children as they played on the pavement.

Police officers had been sent to the scene at Black Ridge View in Belfast. The PSNI confirmed: “The children have been taken to hospital for treatment and a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in [his] breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain where a crash occurred causing injury."

READ MORE

Cost of former CEO employment dispute at Children’s Health Ireland exceeds €160,000

‘It keeps you awake at night’: A year in the life of an Irish secondary school

‘We cannot save these trees’: The Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones, are dying

‘My friend monitors her boyfriend’s phone and eavesdrops on his therapy sessions’

“He remains in custody at this time.”

The PSNI asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who had dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation, to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 1201 24/08/25.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.