High Court to deliberate on dispute over Dáil rules

The High Court is to hear judicial review proceedings which could open the way to a change in Dáil rules and prevent the Government blocking Opposition Bills.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs were granted a full hearing of their challenge to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl yesterday.

However, Mr Justice Garret Simons refused an injunction ordering Mr Ó Fearghaíl to change yesterday’s Dáil order of business, saying he was reluctant to “rewrite the order paper voted on by a majority of the Dáil”.

The judge did say the TDs had an “arguable” case and a full hearing should take place as soon as possible.

TDs were at the High Court seeking to overturn a decision by Mr Ó Fearghaíl to rule out of order amendments they proposed to the Dáil’s rules.

The motion seeks to prevent the Government from blocking Opposition Bills by withholding a “money message” necessary to allow them to proceed through the legislative process – even when they have been voted for by the Dáil.

The Government has used the procedure, previously a formality, to block more than 50 Opposition Bills. After the hearing Dublin TD Bríd Smith said the case had “prised open” a “serious abuse” of Dáil rules.