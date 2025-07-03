Fine Gael to provide clarity on presidential candidate in ‘coming days’ after director of elections appointed

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris (left) and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon, who has been appointed Fine Gael's director of elections for the presidential election. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Martin Heydon, the Minister for Agriculture, has been appointed Fine Gael’s director of elections for the upcoming presidential election.

Mr Heydon was appointed to the role on Wednesday night by his party leader and Tánaiste, Simon Harris.

Speaking to The Irish Times in Swansea on Thursday following a summit with the Welsh government, Mr Harris confirmed nominations for the Fine Gael candidacy would open on Monday.

He said he believed several people were interested in running for the party. European commissioner Mairead McGuinness has been mentioned as a possible contender. Mr Harris said there would be “clarity in coming days” on Fine Gael’s candidate.

The Tánaiste also reiterated his desire to see college fees reduced following tensions in the Government recently. It follows comments made by Fianna Fáil’s James Lawless, Minister for Further and Higher Education, who had suggested fees may be higher than last year.

Mr Harris said the Budget would contain “clever, targeted investments in the people” of the Republic.

“One of the best ways that you can protect our economy into the future is to invest in the ingenuity of people. Lowering the cost of education is a key part of that,” he said.

The Government had committed to “downward pressure” on college fees, he said.

“The cost of going to college is high. We want to drive down that cost. We’ve done it through temporary measures in recent years,” he said, adding that the Programme for Government committed the Coalition to “more permanent structures”.

He also suggested that tax incentives for builders could be part of Budget 2026 in October.

“There is going to need to be consideration around viability and how you make it effective and viable to build more houses and apartments. Some of that will be on the spending side but potentially some of it will be on the tax side,” he said.

He also said that while there would not be a specific cost-of-living package in the Budget, “that’s not the same as saying the Budget won’t help people with the cost of living – of course it will.”

The Tánaiste spent the day in Swansea as part of the Wales-Ireland Forum, a series of regular bilateral co-operation summits between the Government and the devolved administration in Wales led by its first minister, Eluned Morgan, whom he met.

Both sides agreed a “shared statement” detailing co-operation on issues out to 2030, most notably on energy. It also includes co-operation on research and development, culture and language. Co-operation on wind energy projects in the Celtic Sea is a particular focus for the Forum.

The Tánaiste said the State attaches “great importance” to its partnership with Wales.

“This new framework (the shared statement) reaffirms our commitment to work closely together,” he said.

Ms Morgan told The Irish Times that on wind energy, the Republic and Wales “have to make sure we are not competing, but co-operating. There are massive opportunities.”