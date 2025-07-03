Shop stewards being targeted in companies opposed to union recognition, Ictu conference hears

Phil Ní Sheaghdha has been elected as the new president of Ictu. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

The targeting of workers who serve as shop stewards in companies that do not want to recognise trade unions remains common, according to research presented at an Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ (Ictu) conference in Belfast.

In many cases, the survey overseen by Prof Niall Cullinane of Queen’s University Belfast found, the mental health of those involved suffers. Almost half of respondents suggested the stress involved impacts sleep, causes a sense of burnout and makes it difficult to relax outside of work.

Prof Cullinane said there were commonly accusations of hypocrisy on the part of employers who often argued workers had no need for representation by trade unions when they often employed consultants, lawyers or trade organisations to advise them and act on their behalf.

“There is no other area of business where you would have any form of contract formulated under duress but it somehow seems to be okay for employments relations to be conducted under duress,” he said.

Ictu campaigns officer Paul Gavan said 89 TDs elected in November’s general election, including Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke, had signed a pledge during the campaign committing to support legislation that would provide for a right to collective bargaining and representation. He said it was time for those politicians to act on that promise.

“We have the numbers in the Dáil, we just need to hold those politicians to account,” he said as Ictu announced a petition to call for action on the issue.

Meanwhile, Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha has been elected as the new president of Ictu. She succeeds Justin McCamphill of British and Irish teachers’ union, the NASUWT.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha, who has been Ictu’s vice-president for the last three years, formally took up the role on Thursday, the final day of the organisation’s biennial conference in Belfast.

“At a time of grave global uncertainty, Irish workers will need their trade unions now more than ever,” she said. “As a trade union movement, we need to be clear that we will not accept the erosion and dilution of workers’ rights. This includes the denial of a living wage, paid sick leave and flexible working arrangements, particularly as we face the looming threat of tariffs and other economic shocks.”

Kevin Callinan of Fórsa, Siptu’s Joe Cunningham and Kieran Chrisie of the ASTI were also elected to positions on Ictu’s officer board or executive.

The conference, attended by about 600 trade unionists from across the island, heard that Irish workers need to take action to support Palestinians because the Government and EU have failed on the issue.

The conference backed a wide-ranging motion that included a call on the British and Irish governments to impose sanctions on Israel and act to stop the transfer of weapons to the country.

It also called on Ictu to promote more workplace support for Palestine and its people, with speakers highlighting the impact of the Dunnes strikers’ action in support of democracy in South Africa nearly 40 years ago.

Sue Pentel, a member of Unison and Jews for Palestine, Ireland,

said Israel had sought to hide behind accusations of anti-Semitism when faced with criticism of its actions in Palestine. However, she said it was not acting for Jews and that criticising the genocide it was carrying out was not anti-Semitic.

There was repeated criticism of the British government’s decision to criminalise the group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation after it daubed RAF planes with paint.

The Irish Government was criticised for allowing arms to move through the country’s airspace and the role of the Central Bank in facilitating the sale of Israeli bonds.