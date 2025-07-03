Former Cavan County Council cathaoirleach admits theft from mental health charity

Former councillor admitted stealing from Navan Mental Health Housing Association, Co Meath

A former cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council has pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a charity.

Seán McKiernan (43), with an address at Trinity Bungalow, Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co Cavan, had been charged with the theft of €172,000 from Navan Mental Health Housing Association Ltd in 2019 and 2020.

When arraigned on Thursday at Trim Circuit Court, he entered pleas of guilty to two charges: the theft of €5,270 from the charity on September 26th, 2019, and theft of €800 from the same organisation on April 6th, 2020.

Accepting the pleas, Judge John Martin adjourned the case to October 21st and remanded McKiernan on continuing bail.

McKiernan was represented in court by barristers Garret Baker and David Perry.