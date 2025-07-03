Courts

Former Cavan County Council cathaoirleach admits theft from mental health charity

Seán McKiernan is remanded on continuing bail until further Circuit Court hearing in autumn

Former councillor admitted stealing from Navan Mental Health Housing Association, Co Meath
Former councillor admitted stealing from Navan Mental Health Housing Association, Co Meath
Paul Murphy
Thu Jul 03 2025 - 19:08

A former cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council has pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a charity.

Seán McKiernan (43), with an address at Trinity Bungalow, Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co Cavan, had been charged with the theft of €172,000 from Navan Mental Health Housing Association Ltd in 2019 and 2020.

When arraigned on Thursday at Trim Circuit Court, he entered pleas of guilty to two charges: the theft of €5,270 from the charity on September 26th, 2019, and theft of €800 from the same organisation on April 6th, 2020.

Accepting the pleas, Judge John Martin adjourned the case to October 21st and remanded McKiernan on continuing bail.

READ MORE

Golfer Leona Maguire: ‘We came from a modest background. I don’t need a lot of money to keep me happy’

Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s Portuguese forward, dies in car crash in Spain

‘Just devastating’: Mother and daughter die after road crash in Carndonagh, Co Donegal

How DJ Carey went from superstar hurler to serial fraudster in spectacular downfall

McKiernan was represented in court by barristers Garret Baker and David Perry.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter