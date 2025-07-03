Michael Madsen, star of Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and Donnie Brasco, dies aged 67

The actor Michael Madsen has died aged 67 at his home in Malibu, according to authorities and his representatives. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s department confirmed, after deputies responded to the Los Angeles county home following a call to the emergency services on Thursday morning.

He was pronounced dead at 8.25am. In an email, Madsen’s manager, Ron Smith, confirmed his client had died from cardiac arrest.

A statement from Smith and another manager, Susan Ferris, along with publicist Liz Rodriguez said: “In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

“Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited. Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Over a four-decade career, Madsen had won acclaim for his portrayals of often enigmatic and frequently wise-cracking tough guys in films including Kill Bill: Vol 1, Reservoir Dogs, Thelma & Louise and Donnie Brasco.

He also features in later Tarantino films including The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Madsen began his career in Chicago as part of the Steppenwolf Theatre company before debuting on the big screen in 1983 sci-fi WarGames. - Guardian