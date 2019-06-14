Two men killed in light aircraft crash in Co Kildare

Two men have been killed in a light aircraft crash in Co Kildare.

A Garda statement said the crash happened at Belan, Moone, Athy on Thursday evening.

“A search was carried out by gardaí and with the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116,” the statement said.

“The aircraft was located this morning Friday, 14th June, 2019 at 4.30am”.

It said the two men one aged 70 and the other in his late 50s were fatally injured in the crash and their bodies were taken to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital.

“The Air Accident Investigation unit are currently at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified”, the Garda statement added.