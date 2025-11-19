Man (25) due in court over fatal stabbing of mother of four near her home in Cork

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a mother of four near her home in a Cork suburb on Monday night.

The man was arrested at the scene of the attack where Stella Gallagher (59) was fatally injured and her husband Brian Gallagher (63) sustained serious knife injuries near their home at Shrewsbury Downs in Ballinlough on the city’s southside.

The suspect, who was known to the couple, was arrested for questioning in connection with the assault which happened at about 9pm on Monday. He was brought to the Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

He will appear at Cork District Court after 2pm.

Ms Gallagher, a native of Ballinspittle in west Cork, is survived by her husband, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital and her daughter, Ciara, sons David, Conor and Matthew.

Meanwhile, former work colleagues of Ms Gallagher, who worked as a chemical engineer at pharmaceutical giant Lilly in Dunderrow near Kinsale until her retirement two years ago, have expressed their sympathies to her family on their loss.

“Stella was a long-standing employee at Lilly Kinsale for over 30 years, and she retired from the company in 2023. Everyone at Lilly Kinsale sends their deepest condolences to the Gallagher family at this very sad time,” said the company.