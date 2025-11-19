Courts

Man (25) due in court over fatal stabbing of mother of four near her home in Cork

Stella Gallagher (59) was fatally injured and her husband, Brian (63), was seriously wounded in attack on Monday

Stella Gallagher: fatally wounded on Monday night. Photograph: Facebook/Provision
Stella Gallagher: fatally wounded on Monday night. Photograph: Facebook/Provision
Barry Roche
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 13:381 MIN READ

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a mother of four near her home in a Cork suburb on Monday night.

The man was arrested at the scene of the attack where Stella Gallagher (59) was fatally injured and her husband Brian Gallagher (63) sustained serious knife injuries near their home at Shrewsbury Downs in Ballinlough on the city’s southside.

The suspect, who was known to the couple, was arrested for questioning in connection with the assault which happened at about 9pm on Monday. He was brought to the Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

He will appear at Cork District Court after 2pm.

READ MORE

Donald Trump the storyteller no longer has full control of the narrative

Ireland’s new fast casual food: 10 top dishes to grab and go

Eleven counties brace for snow and ice after warnings

Well wishes from all sides see Paschal Donohoe off from his time in the Dáil

Ms Gallagher, a native of Ballinspittle in west Cork, is survived by her husband, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital and her daughter, Ciara, sons David, Conor and Matthew.

Meanwhile, former work colleagues of Ms Gallagher, who worked as a chemical engineer at pharmaceutical giant Lilly in Dunderrow near Kinsale until her retirement two years ago, have expressed their sympathies to her family on their loss.

“Stella was a long-standing employee at Lilly Kinsale for over 30 years, and she retired from the company in 2023. Everyone at Lilly Kinsale sends their deepest condolences to the Gallagher family at this very sad time,” said the company.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times