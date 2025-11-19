More than 83,000 Ukrainians who fled war remain in Ireland, CSO finds

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 119,043 Personal Public Service Numbers have been issued to Ukrainians. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

About 70 per cent of the 119,000 Ukrainians who have sought protection in Ireland to date are still in the country, according to a new report from the Central Statistics Office.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago, 119,043 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSN) have been issued to Ukrainians.

Of those, 83,594 were still in the Republic after August 31st this year, according to the CSO.

Women aged 20 or over made up 45 per cent of those still remaining in the State, followed by men in the same age group (27 per cent). A further 28 per cent were aged under 20.

In October this year, 28,198 arrivals from Ukraine were in paid employment. Their mean weekly earnings were €526.

The most common sector of employment was wholesale, transport and accommodation, at 42 per cent.

Some 52,357 Ukrainians had attended an employment support event arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, according to the data, 53 per cent of whom cited English language proficiency as a challenge in securing employment.

A further 12,203 were enrolled in further education and training courses on November 1st, 8,072 of whom were enrolled in English language courses.

A total of 17,282 Ukrainian children were enrolled in primary and post-primary schools across the country as of this month, 59 per cent of whom were at primary level and 41 per cent at post-primary.

The CSO used data from the Department of Social Protection, State training agency Solas, and Pobal, which manages and supports various Government-funded programmes, to measure the number of Ukrainians still active in Ireland.

Using this data and addresses provided where an Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) is payable, the CSO also mapped 80,996 of those arrivals (97 per cent) with recent activity to local electoral areas (LEAs).

It showed that Kenmare in Co Kerry had the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine (1,873), as of November 3rd, while Newport in Co Tipperary had the lowest number at 47.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent. The LEA with the highest rate was Kenmare in Co Kerry,” said statistician Dylan Morrissey.

The data separately shows that 42,741 arrivals from Ukraine were living in private accommodation as of November 3rd, with 18,301 hosts receiving the €600 ARP.

Donegal had the highest number of hosts of all counties (5,045), followed by Dublin (4,565) and Cork (3,062).