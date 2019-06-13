Man to be charged over stabbing on O’Connell Street
Peter Donnelly died after assault in the early hours of Tuesday morning
Peter Donnelly, originally from Kilkenny, died after the city centre assault.
A man who was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Tuesday is due to be charged in court .
Homeless man Peter Donnelly, originally from Kilkenny, died after the city centre assault in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He was killed following an altercation on the street.
A 28-year-old man was subsequently arrested nearby and taken into custody at Store Street Garda station.
Gardaí said the man is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am on Friday .
Mr Donnelly was tended to at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A number of scenes in the O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street or Marlborough Street area were sealed-off and forensically examined by gardaí.