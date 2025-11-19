Live: Ivan Yates faces committee questions over Jim Gavin training

Main Points

Pundit and former politician Ivan Yates is due to appear at the Oireachtas Media Committee this evening.

Mr Yates’s work as a political commentator during the presidential election campaign after providing media training to Jim Gavin has caused controversy.

“I want to say just a few words on understanding conflicts,” Mr Yates said.

“I believe my predictions and punditry during elections were based solely on being as accurate and informative as possible. And I don’t believe any training role altered the way I saw the election unfolding or the performance of the various candidates.

“There are all sorts of conflicts across every walk of life, relationships, friendships, political, shared experiences, financial. Can we police them all?

“Do we want to drown our legacy media in more and more onerous regulations, rules and protocols or do we want to trust people to manage reasonable situations reasonably, and to trust their audiences to make up their own mind.

“Finally, as regards this committee’s consideration of future legislation, regulation and policy of the media, I note you are deliberating over the Broadcasting Bill 2025 and inter alia, the establishment of a Register of Interests. In all roles, I will of course abide by prevailing regulations.”

Mr Yates continues: “Aside from my podcasting, controversy has arisen about my broadcasting roles and remarks during recent months of the presidential election.

“You will be aware that Coimisiún na Meán is presently conducting a review into these matters with both RTÉ and Newstalk. Matters pertaining to the operation and implementation of their code are properly being processed there.

“I do not believe it is the function of this committee to carry out a parallel investigation or prejudice the outcome of this due process. I don’t propose this evening to give further answers to my perspectives on these matters other than a lengthy interview I had with David McCullagh on RTE’s Today programme on November 10th.

“I am available to meet with the Commission if they desire it. As always, it is open to any member of the public who believe that I have not acted with fairness and objectivity, to lodge an objection with the Commission.”

Yates tells the committee he is also a founding co-host of the Path to Power podcast alongside Matt Cooper (where he worked from December 2023 to October 2025).

“Podcasts hold a very important space in the media ecosystem, and a major part of their attraction is that they take a looser, less cautious, more contrarian approach to issues and allow voices to be heard that are increasingly hard to hear in the so-called mainstream media.

“In the case of Path to Power, I don’t think that anybody was tuning in to hear two versions of Matt Cooper. The contrast between the styles and approaches of Matt on the one hand and myself on the other that was a major attraction for listeners or viewers.

“I approached issues from a very different perspective - with deep political experience and connections and with relationships across the parties and with a real-world experience of both the economy and politics.

“This was part of the attraction.

“A guaranteed mood-killer in that environment would have been if we had been forced to preface every debate with a disclaimer or a declaration of interests. Thankfully we did not and I hope that burden is never placed on podcasters.”

Mr Yates noted that his LinkedIn profile refers to his media training and that “most people know that I am former politician”.

“So, it hardly requires an enormous leap of imagination to think that I might have combined these interests at some point.

“And while I have always kept the identity of my training clients confidential, my work with Fianna Fail politicians has been written about before.

“In 2022, for example, John Drennan of the Irish Daily Mail wrote about it – without any input from me, I might add, and without much interest from anyone afterwards to be honest.

“Media training is something I have been doing for about four years. But, importantly, I was not doing it in any way when I was a full-time broadcaster with Newstalk Radio for about a decade between 2009 and 2020.”

Yates said he is no longer a full-time broadcaster, noting he left that role in July 2020.

Mr Yates is now delivering his opening statement.

He thanked the committee’s chairperson, Labour’s Alan Kelly, and said he is “very happy to be here”.

“I understand that you invited a number of people who train politicians for media engagements to come along but that I’m the only one that agreed to come. That’s a pity because we would benefit from hearing various perspectives on these issues,” he said.

“I’m still flabbergasted at the volume of attention which has focused on my media training activities over the past three weeks. Media training has been a small element of my commercial activities over the past number of years.

“And media training for politicians has been even smaller but in the last few weeks, it seems to have assumed an enormous importance. And to be honest, I’m surprised at the level of surprise that my work in this area has generated.”

Aoife MacEvilly, commissioner for broadcasting at Coimisiún na Meán, earlier today told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media that the onus is on broadcasters and media outlets to ensure there is transparency around such issues.

In a general sense, Ms MacEvilly said the broadcasting code applies to broadcasters rather than individuals, Ian Curran reports.

The onus is on them to have “measures in place to ensure that they can be aware” of their contributors’ interests – “whether personal, financial or otherwise” – that could conflict with the fairness or impartiality of their programming.

“I think the expectation for audiences is that the broadcaster would indicate if there is an interest or the reason that somebody has been brought on to comment on a particular topic, that is relevant to that,” Ms MacEvilly said.

On his podcast work, Mr Yates will say “a major part of their [podcasts] attraction is that they take a looser, less cautious, more contrarian approach to issues and allow voices to be heard that are increasingly hard to hear in the so-called mainstream media”.

The statement adds: “A guaranteed mood-killer in that environment would have been if we had been forced to preface every debate with a disclaimer or a declaration of interests.”

In his opening statement, due to be delivered around 6.30pm, Mr Yates will say that media training has been “a small element of my commercial activities over the past number of years” and training for politicians has been “even smaller”.

He will add: “To be honest, I’m surprised at the level of surprise that my work in this area has generated.”

Mr Yates will say “while I have always kept the identity of my training clients confidential, my work with Fianna Fáil politicians has been written about before”.

According to his opening statement, he will say that he has done media training work for about four years, before adding: “Importantly I was NOT doing it in any way when I was a full-time broadcaster with Newstalk Radio for about a decade between 2009 and 2020.”

Representatives of Coimisiún na Meán (the Media Commission) appeared at the committee separately earlier today.

Ireland’s broadcasting code places the onus on broadcasters and media outlets to ensure there is transparency around the political and business interests of panellists and pundits appearing on their programmes, the media regulator said.

