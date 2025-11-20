Five homes on view this week from Stoneybatter to Foxrock

Tulfarris, Old Bray Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.295m, Sherry FitzGerald

This spacious detached home comes to the market in the sought-after leafy suburb of Foxrock. With five bedrooms, the home has been well-maintained but would benefit from modern make-over and an energy rating upgrade. Extending to 230sq m (2,476sq ft), it has three reception rooms and a conservatory, as well as a living space off the kitchen. It has a large garden extending to about 40m with mature plants. Ber F

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Home in Orpen Green

15 Orpen Green, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€675,000, Janet Carroll Estate Agents

All a new owner would have to do is unpack at this three-bedroom terraced home. Extending to 80sq m (861sq ft), it features a livingroom to the front which opens into the kitchen/dining area to the rear. There is also a sunroom overlooking the back garden which is laid with a patio and lawn. The property has off-street parking to the front and overlooks a communal green area. It is walking distance from Stillorgan village. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at janetcarroll.ie

Maryland terraced home

17 Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8

€550,000, DNG

This two-bedroom terraced home comes to the market a five-minute walk from the red line Luas stop at Fatima. It has been modernised with a kitchen/diningroom featuring grey units and wooden beams overhead. Extending to 90sq m (969sq ft), it is laid out with a livingroom, a kitchen/diningroom and a bathroom on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and abathroom upstairs. The garden is presented well with a central walkway to a shed at the bottom of the garden flanked by plants. Ber C1

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Midterrace Georgian home in Stoneybatter

82 Aughrim St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€785,000, Citywide Real Estate

This rare late-Georgian offering in Stoneybatter comes to market on a terrace of three homes. Extending to 189sq m (2,034sq ft), it features four bedrooms and a reception to the front of the first and second floors. In need of complete modernisation, the property offers spacious rooms and high ceilings; walking distance from shops, cafes and pubs. It has a southwest-facing back garden. Ber-exempt

On view: By appointment at citywide.cwre.ie

4 Ticknock Dale, Sandyford, Dublin 18

€695,000, DNG

This three-bed terraced home comes to the market in turnkey condition. It features a converted attic and home office space as well as a south-facing back garden featuring patio, lawn and a border of plants. Extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft), it features solid-wood herringbone floors throughout the ground floor. There is a driveway to the front of the property and an EV charging port. Ber B2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie