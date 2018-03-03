Storm Emma: Many businesses reopen after severe weather

Shops and businesses across the State are to reopen on Saturday following closures on Thursday and Friday due to the severe weather.

Dundrum Town Centre said many of its stores were open for business from 11am.

“As Met Éireann downgraded the snow-ice alert for Leinster from red to orange, Dundrum Town Centre reopened its doors this morning,” it said.

“In constant liaison with local authorities, the centre’s operations team has worked tirelessly throughout the storm to ensure a safe environment for tenants and customers.”

The centre’s anchor stores House of Fraser, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Penny’s are all open.

“Individual store opening times are at the discretion of the retailer and not all stores will open,” said general manager Don Nugent.

“We are delighted to reopen this morning to serve the community who have been without usual amenities for several days now.

“As always, the safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority and we do not encourage travel unless it is safe to do so.

“We are regularly assessing the weather and transport situation and will update Dundrum.ie and our social media channels where necessary.”

Centra and SuperValu have confirmed that the vast majority of their stores are open. They said in a statement that customers should check their local retailer’s Facebook page for exact timings.

Centra Jobstown will open once the relevant authorities are happy for it to do so following looting in Tallaght on Friday night. “We would like to thank the gardaí and the local community who supported us yesterday evening,” Centra said.

Both SuperValu and Centra supply chains commenced deliveries into store at 6am on Saturday and it is expected that most stores will receive deliveries over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Peploes on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin has also reopened following two days of closure.

“We are happily open right now and ready to serve lunch,” said a spokeswoman for the restaurant.