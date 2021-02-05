Snow and sub-zero temperatures forecast for next week

The greater Dublin area and Wicklow are likely to get the brunt of the snow which is forecast for next week with sub-zero temperatures everywhere.

The cold weather from Siberia is likely to set in from Sunday and last until Thursday at the earliest.

After a cold and dry weekend, temperatures are set to fall on Sunday night as an easterly airflow settles across the country.

Connacht and Ulster will see the coldest temperatures with lows of -3 to - 5 on Monday and Tuesday night under clear skies.

The eastern half of the country will see “significant accumulations” of snow, according to Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy.

There will be a dusting of snow overnight into Monday and then the snow will fall as wintery showers on Monday into Tuesday.

Day time temperatures of just 3 degrees, and feeling colder because of the wind chill factor, will see much of that snow stay on the ground.

Mr Murphy said it is too early yet to be able to ascertain how much snow will fall, as some of it might fall as rain or sleet, but there will certainly be lying snow next week.

“The Dublin region into Wicklow will bear the brunt of it. With easterly winds, Dublin can get plenty of showers. With the cold temperatures, some of the showers will fall as snow,” he explained.

“In general, the eastern coastal counties of Leinster can expect falls of snow starting more significantly on Sunday night, then on through Monday and more especially on Tuesday because the winds pick up a bit. The showers push further inland.

“That maintains the cold weather into Wednesday which should be mainly dry at the moment, but showers will see some more snow accumulated in Leinster and the mainly the eastern half of the country.

“Later on Wednesday into Thursday a weather system pushes up from the southwest which will fall as snow as it moves up across the country. That could give some more substantial amount of snow.”

Some weather models show the frontal system pushing through the country quite quickly meaning any snow that falls will be short-lived. However, if the front is slow moving, it could bring “significant and lasting snowfall” when it hits the cold air, according to another Met Éireann forecaster, Liz Walsh.

The long-term forecast shows milder air pushing across the country on Friday melting the snow and bringing back more normal temperatures for the time of year.