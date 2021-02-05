Man (22) dies after road crash in Co Sligo

A 22-year-old man has died following a collision between a car and a jeep in Co Sligo on Thursday afternoon.

The man was driving the car that was in the collision on the R278 at Magheranrush in Calry at 5pm.

He was taken from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the jeep, a 35 year-old man, was also taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Forensic collision investigators have examined the scene. The road remains closed with diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí. In particular, the gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling on either the R286 or R278 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.