Driver flees scene of fatal three-car crash in Limerick

Gardaí are seeking a driver involved in a fatal three car-crash in Limerick

A woman in her 30s has been killed in a three-car collision in Limerick.

One of the cars was abandoned at the scene, and gardaí are seeking the driver.

The crash occurred at about 11.10pm on the N24 near Grange West, Boher, Co. Limerick, on Friday.

The sole woman occupant of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will take place. Gardaí said the coroner has been notified.

The only occupant of the second car, a man in his 40s, was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

“Investigating gardaí are seeking to identify the driver of the third car. That driver fled, leaving the vehicle they were driving at the scene,” gardaí said in a statement on Saturday.

The N24 between R505 and L1132 remained closed on Saturday morning pending an examination and diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision. Road users who may have camera footage travelling near the scene between 10.45pm and 11.30pm are also asked to make contact.

Anyone with relevant information can contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.