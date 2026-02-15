Ireland

Met Éireann says unsettled weather to continue over coming days

After intense period of heavy rain and flooding, forecasters see no immediate signs of fair conditions

Met Éireann says it will remain unsettled in the week ahead. Photograph: Alan Betson
Met Éireann says it will remain unsettled in the week ahead. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sun Feb 15 2026 - 11:181 MIN READ

Following days of weather warnings and flooding, conditions look set to remain unsettled with rain and blustery winds forecast for the coming days.

Met Éireann has said Sunday morning will be cloudy but mostly dry. A band of showers will drift over later this morning, turning heavy at times. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow during the afternoon with fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures will be between 8 and 10 degrees.

Monday will be a wet and blustery day overall with scattered showers.

Sunny spells will develop from the north later as the showers die out. Highest temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees, but turning cooler later as winds change to northerly.

READ MORE

Man who alleged ex-partner cut his face and arms gets protection order against her

Munich was no love-in, but Rubio spared Europe a Valentine’s Day massacre

Mary Black: ‘It’s beginning to sink in, this goodbye is a bigger deal than I thought’

Love for life: ‘That evening, my life changed. The rest is history’

Apart from a few isolated showers in the north and west, it will be dry for much of Monday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between -3 and 1 degrees.

Any frost and icy patches in the north and east will clear as cloud thickens and southerly breezes strengthen on Tuesday. It will stay mostly dry but overcast through the evening with highest temperatures from 4 to 7 degrees.

Wednesday will be another unsettled day with overcast skies and rain spreading in from the west early in the morning and becoming widespread by evening. Highest temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees.

Why is it raining so much? Persistent rain in Ireland driven by an unusual combination of events ]

The forecaster said current indications suggest it will remain unsettled through Thursday and into Friday with spells of rain or showers at times.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter