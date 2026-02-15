Met Éireann says unsettled weather to continue over coming days

Met Éireann says it will remain unsettled in the week ahead. Photograph: Alan Betson

Following days of weather warnings and flooding, conditions look set to remain unsettled with rain and blustery winds forecast for the coming days.

Met Éireann has said Sunday morning will be cloudy but mostly dry. A band of showers will drift over later this morning, turning heavy at times. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow during the afternoon with fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures will be between 8 and 10 degrees.

Monday will be a wet and blustery day overall with scattered showers.

Sunny spells will develop from the north later as the showers die out. Highest temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees, but turning cooler later as winds change to northerly.

Apart from a few isolated showers in the north and west, it will be dry for much of Monday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between -3 and 1 degrees.

Any frost and icy patches in the north and east will clear as cloud thickens and southerly breezes strengthen on Tuesday. It will stay mostly dry but overcast through the evening with highest temperatures from 4 to 7 degrees.

Wednesday will be another unsettled day with overcast skies and rain spreading in from the west early in the morning and becoming widespread by evening. Highest temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees.

The forecaster said current indications suggest it will remain unsettled through Thursday and into Friday with spells of rain or showers at times.