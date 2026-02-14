‘Wintry’ conditions expected over coming days with lows of minus 3

Tourists shelter under umbrellas at the gates of Trinity College Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

“Wintry” conditions, including sleet, snow and hail, are expected across the coming days, while further flooding is possible early next week, according to Met Éireann.

Following a “very cold” Friday night, widespread frost and icy patches are expected on Saturday morning as a nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in effect until 10am.

After a cold but dry start to the day, rain is predicted to spread over the country towards the northeast throughout the afternoon and evening, turning heavy in parts.

With afternoon highs of 2 to 5 degrees, there could be sleet or wet snow for a time, mainly in Connacht and then in Ulster, the forecaster said.

Connacht, alongside counties Cavan, Donegal and Longford, fall under a yellow rain and snow warning from midday on Saturday until midnight Sunday.

Counties Cork and Kerry, meanwhile, are to come under a status yellow rain alert during the same period.

Temperatures are expected to dip to between 0 and 5 degrees on Saturday night, which is set to be “wet and windy”, with heavy rain and some sleet and snow expected in the north and east for a time.

Sunny spells and some heavy showers are expected on Sunday, alongside a chance of hail and “perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in coastal parts” amid highs of 7 to 11 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Scattered “blustery” showers are expected to continue into Sunday night, some of which will be heavy and of hail, and occasionally merging to longer spells of rain in the north and west.

Temperatures are expected to fall to lows of between 1 and 5 degrees on Sunday night.

Blustery showers are likely to continue on Monday, with further spells of hail possible, though there will be sunny spells too amid highs of 6 to 10 degrees, Met Éireann said.

However, lows of between −3 and 3 degrees are expected on Monday night, which is set to be largely dry with clear spells, apart from a few isolated showers in the north and west, the forecaster added.

It will be coldest in the east and north, with some frost and icy patches likely.

These patches will clear on Tuesday as wet and windy weather is set to extend nationwide by the afternoon, possibly resulting in spot flooding and some sleet and snow.

A chance of spot flooding will continue into Wednesday, the forecaster said, as current indications suggest further outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic.

Beyond Wednesday, Met Éireann said a “mobile Atlantic regime” will maintain generally unsettled conditions.