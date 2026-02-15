Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Ballymun

The incident took place before 12.35pm at St Margaret’s Park in Ballymun, Dublin. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a teenager sustained serious injuries in a shooting in Ballymun, north Dublin, on Sunday.

The incident took place before 12.35pm at St Margaret’s Park.

The adult male, aged in his late teens, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports and attended the scene, which has been preserved for forensic examination.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room established at Ballymun Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Anyone who was in the area between 11.30am and 1.30pm with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to make it available.

Investigations are ongoing.