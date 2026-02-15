FA Cup round-up: Arsenal ease past Wigan to keep quadruple hopes alive

Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's second goal during the FA Cup fourth-round match against Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal served up a first-half blitz to cruise through to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since they won it in 2020 with an emphatic 4-0 drubbing of League One Wigan.

Goals from Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus plus an own goal from Jack Hunt inside 17 first-half minutes put a one-sided game to bed at the Emirates Stadium and kept alive the Gunners’ chances of completing an unprecedented quadruple.

Sean Longstaff scored the winning spot-kick as Leeds edged through after beating Championship side Birmingham 4-2 on penalties.

Blues substitute Patrick Roberts’ 89th-minute equaliser cancelled out Lukas Nmecha’s opener as it finished 1-1 after extra time, but the Premier League side held their nerve in the shoot-out.

Top-flight basement boys Wolves survived a mud bath at Grimsby to book their place in the last 16 round with a 1-0 win as Santiago Bueno’s second-half strike eased them past their League Two opponents.

Premier League Sunderland also progressed as Habib Diarra’s contentious first-half penalty earned a 1-0 win away to Championship side Oxford.

After Dennis Cirkin had gone down under Christ Makosso’s challenge on a rain-lashed pitch at the Kassam Stadium, referee Thomas Kirk to point to the spot and with no VAR to answer the hosts’ protests, Diarra made no mistake.

Harrison Reed’s opportunistic finish carried Fulham through as they came from behind to see off Championship strugglers Stoke 2-1.

South Korean midfielder Bae Jun-ho put the hosts ahead after 19 minutes, but Brazilian winger Kevin levelled in the 55th minute before Reed won it with six minutes remaining.