Irish player tracker: Troy Parrott to the rescue for AZ and ex-Sligo star off mark in Scotland

Troy Parrott may have drawn a rare blank the previous weekend, but he wasted little time returning to form as he came back to haunt former club Excelsior with a stoppage-time equaliser for AZ Alkmaar. His goal in Saturday’s away Eredivisie match sparked a remarkable late turnaround, as AZ struck again in the 96th minute to snatch a 2-1 victory. The win underlined Parrott’s growing reputation for decisive moments.

The Dubliner has struck 23 goals in all competitions for AZ this season, already surpassing the 20 he managed last year and the 17 he scored the season before with Excelsior. With 12 league goals this season, he is just two shy of matching his personal-best Eredivisie tally from last term.

AZ are fifth in the table and a title push is all but out of the question as they trail league leaders PSV by 23 points. However, with 11 games remaining, a strong finish could yet propel Parrott and his side into the Champions League places.

While the English Premier League paused for FA Cup weekend, Irish attention shifted to Scotland and, in particular, Easter Road, where Hibernian took on St Mirren.

Five Irish players started the match. Warren O’Hora captained Hibs, with Jamie McGrath in midfield and Owen Elding leading the line, while Jacob Devaney and Killian Phillips partnered each other in the centre of the pitch for St Mirren. Hibernian controlled large parts of the game and were deserved 2-0 winners.

The standout moment came from Elding on his first start since arriving from Sligo Rovers. The 19-year-old forward rose to power home an excellent header and looked full of confidence throughout. He was direct and alert, very much resembling the player who impressed in the League of Ireland.

Hibs manager David Gray was pleased with the youngster’s contribution. “I’m delighted for Owen on his first start here,” Gray said. “He’s had to be patient. Everything we hoped to see from him today, he definitely did – bringing energy and youthful exuberance. For the goal, his movement and anticipation were excellent. He’s someone I have high hopes for, but he’s still a young boy who’s learning.”

McGrath also impressed in midfield as Hibs dominated possession. It was a more difficult afternoon for St Mirren’s Irish pairing. Devaney, operating deep, was at times left isolated by Hibs’ press and was withdrawn at half-time. Phillips struggled to impose his game, finding himself caught between lines as the home side bossed proceedings.

Cathal McCarthy of Hull City closes down Chelsea's Estevao during last Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at MKM Stadium. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City may have fallen to a 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in Friday’s FA Cup tie, but one of the standout individual performances came from Ireland under-21 international Cathal McCarthy. The 19-year-old centre-half started alongside senior international John Egan and, despite the result, acquitted himself very well against Premier League opposition.

It marked quite a contrast to where McCarthy was this time last year. Just 364 days earlier, he had been an unused substitute for UCD in their 3-0 defeat to Wexford in the League of Ireland First Division. Fast forward a year and he was lining up against one of the best teams England – and holding his own for long periods.

Inevitably, there were difficult moments against world-class attackers, but he showed courage and composure under pressure. It was an encouraging showing ahead of the upcoming Ireland under-21 fixtures in March.

Andrew Omobamidele made a welcome return to the starting XI for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw with Marseille. The defender made his first start since December 18th and will be keen to build momentum again after a disrupted period. Regular minutes between now and March could be crucial if he is to force his way back into the senior Ireland picture.

Injury concerns have surfaced ahead of the March international window. The most immediate surrounds Bosun Lawal, who picked up a hamstring injury in action for Stoke City last Wednesday night. Manager Mark Robins suggested the midfielder could be out for up to six weeks, though there is some optimism that the layoff may be closer to four. Lawal is determined to return in time for March and push for a senior international debut.

There were also worrying signs on the selection front elsewhere. Chiedozie Ogbene was not included in Sheffield United’s matchday squad for their weekend victory over Portsmouth. His omission was not down to injury, but was instead an upshot of the club’s loan quota. With only five loan players permitted in the squad, Ogbene did not make the cut. His absence was made more difficult by the fact that winger Andre Brooks, who plays a similar role in the team, scored a late winner. It is not an ideal situation for a player who needs regular minutes heading into the international break.

Further uncertainty surrounds Festy Ebosele, who has been absent from Istanbul Basaksehir’s last two matchday squads. There has been no indication of an injury and with his proposed move to Wrexham collapsing in January after the Turkish club opted not to sell, there appears to be an unresolved situation behind the scenes. Like Ogbene, Ebosele needs game time.

Player and stat of the Week: Ja c k Bonham (Bolton) 9 saves

Imagine where Bolton would be if they’d have had Jack Bonham all season! What a performance this afternoon. 💪#bwfc pic.twitter.com/Szcwm4pIyL — The Deck (@TheDeckEFL) February 14, 2026

Jack Bonham, who joined Bolton from Stoke in January, is an easy player to overlook. At 32 and never involved in the senior Ireland picture, he is not a name that often grabs headlines. But he had a huge weekend in Bolton’s 1-1 draw away to Lincoln City. Bonham produced a superb display, earning a rare perfect 10 rating after making nine saves – seven from attempts inside the box – and commanding his area well. His performance secured a vital point that keeps third-placed Bolton firmly in League One’s automatic promotion race and prevented second-placed Lincoln from pulling nine points clear of them.

Goal of the Week: Ja c k Moylan (Lin c oln C ity)

Jack Moylan’s goal yesterday to make it five in his last five! 🌟🇮🇪



What a player Moylan is - there is no chance he’s a League One player next season. Surely he comes into the Ireland equation for the Nations League?pic.twitter.com/0fq1mdk12c — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) February 15, 2026

For the third time in four weeks, Jack Moylan gets our nod for Goal of the Week. He has scored five goals in his last five games and is in a stunning vein of form. The attacking midfielder has the skill to do the unpredictable with the ball at his feet. His instinctive finish at the weekend had to be a bit special as it came against Player of the Week Jack Bonham. Moylan has been one of League One’s standout performers in recent weeks and looks a player destined for bigger things.