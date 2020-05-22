Slow Down Day kicks off with motorists breaking speed limits

Gardaí have clocked a motorist travelling at more than one-and-a-half times the speed limit in Co Meath, in the first hours of the National Slow Down Day campaign.

The driver was recorded as travelling at 92km/h at Piercetown near Dunboyne just hours after the 7am start to the 24-hour long special enforcement campaign.

The Garda operation for National Slow Down Day entails high-visibility enforcement using marked Garda cars and marked speed detection vans in 1,322 speed enforcement zones, across the road network. Gardaí will also use media channels to remind people of the potential impact on families and communities of speeding.

In the first few hours of monitoring the Garda and GoSafe checked the speed of 22,500 vehicles with 181 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Among the speeds detected by gardaí were:

85km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R265 at Porthall, Ballindrait, Co Donegal

124km/h in a 80km/h zone on the M50 at Kilmore Beg, Dublin 17.

74km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R118 at Rock Road, Dublin 4.

71km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R445 at Mooreabbey, Monasterevin, Kildare

71km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R707 Burgagery, Clonmel, Tipperary

64km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Ballinacurra Road, Limerick

121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 at Kilmurry North, Kilmacanoge, Co Wicklow

60km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N24 at Bohercrow, Tipperary.

71km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R750 at Merrymeeting, Rathnew, Co Wicklow

117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Clongawny, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

91km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N2 at Drumcaw, Co Monaghan.

Drivers travelling at speeds significantly in excess of the speed limit may face serious charges including dangerous driving for which they face court appearances.

A Garda spokesman said the Garda and the Road Safety Authority would continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.

The Garda said it plans to issue another update at 12.30pm.