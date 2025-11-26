Milder days forecast with widespread rain and drizzle

Thursday is expected to bring a more persistent band of rain moving eastward across the country. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty

After a dry and cold night in almost all areas, Wednesday is set to be a dull day with widespread outbreaks of rain and drizzle, Met Éireann has said.

Rain is expected to ease from the west as the day progresses, giving way to lighter and patchier drizzle and mist.

It should also feel milder than recent days with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds, freshening as the day goes on.

Wednesday night should see conditions staying cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in from the Atlantic and spreading eastward across the country. It will be mild, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Thursday is expected to bring a more persistent band of rain moving eastward across the country through the morning and early afternoon.

A mix of sunshine and showers is expected as the rain clears. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 14 degrees with fresh southwesterly winds.

Thursday night is expected to be largely dry with clear spells at first. Cloud is set to increase from the west overnight with showers moving in, turning heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with fresh southwesterly winds are expected.

Friday should see some spells of sunshine and widespread showers, which will turn heavy at times with a possibility of hail and thunder. It will be colder than previous days, with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, becoming stronger on Atlantic coasts.

Saturday is expected to be another day of sunshine and showers, again turning heavy at times with a possibility of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees are predicted, with moderate west to northwest winds. A spell of wet and blustery weather is likely on Sunday.