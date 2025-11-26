Pilot killed in Waterford light aircraft crash is named

Bircan Dokuzlar (48) died while attempting to land his aircraft close to Waterford Airport. Image: Gofundme

A pilot who died when his light aircraft crash-landed in Waterford last week has been named.

Bircan Dokuzlar (48), a father of two and originally from Turkey, was killed when he attempted to land the aircraft in a field close to Waterford Airport last Thursday at around 12.50pm.

The aircraft had taken off from Sligo and was heading for Beziers in France.

Emergency service units, including Coast Guard Rescue 117, attended the scene at Lisselan, near Tramore.

Bircan Dokuzlar (48) crash-landed in a field at Lisselan, southwest of Waterford airport. Map: Glen Murphy

Air accident investigators are continuing to examine what may have caused the crash. It is understood that Mr Dokuzlar turned the plane off the south coast of Ireland and headed back towards Waterford Airport as he attempted an emergency landing.

It is understood the aircraft had been stored for several months in Sligo. The privately owned Vulcanair P68C did not have a cockpit voice recorder due to its size.

A Gofundme page set up to help financially support his family paid tribute to Mr Dokuzlar “for his diligence, honesty and dedication”.

“(He was) an honorable man who tirelessly worked for his family despite all hardships.”

A fundraising campaign has been set up to support his family after the incident.

Kaan Demiroz, who set up the campaign, added: “This sudden and devastating loss has left his family not only in deep grief but also facing the heavy burden of funeral, burial, international transportation and the many needs the family now faces without him.

“This period is extremely challenging for the family, both financially and emotionally. All support collected will help lighten the Dokuzlar family’s burden during this difficult time and allow them to take a small breath of relief.”

To date the campaign has raised more than €33,000.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash, and aircraft investigators believe the weather was not a factor.