‘Daniel took it once and it killed him’: Grieving brother urges teens not to inhale solvents

A grieving brother has urged teenagers to stay away from inhaling deodorant fumes, saying “it’s not worth it, not even for one day”.

Andrew Maguire’s plea comes just two months after the death of his older brother Daniel, who was just 14 when he died after inhaling deodorant fumes.

His family, from Huntstown, Dublin 15, are highlighting his death in an effort to stop another teenager from dying.

Having since learned of other fatalities in Ireland from inhaling solvents, they are also lobbying the Ministers for Health and Education for more awareness-raising and training on tackling the issue.

Daniel’s father, Dermot Maguire, recalled that on the evening of September 27th he had shouted up to his son for the front-door key, receiving a reply of “no problem”.

But when no key was thrown down, Dermot went upstairs, 30 seconds later, to find Daniel collapsed on his bedroom floor. Older son Adam began CPR until the emergency services arrived but Daniel died some hours later in hospital.

“He was a great brother. If I was ever sad, he’d help me through it,” Andrew said.

“I looked up to him a lot and wanted to be as good as he was at the gym and with sport.”

Daniel and Andrew Maguire

Of the risk of inhaling gases from aerosols, Andrew said: “I’ve heard of people who have done it in the past. It affects girls and boys equally from what I’ve heard and mainly the 11-14 year old [age bracket]. I did not expect Daniel to do it, especially because he was so sporty.”

Recalling the night his brother died, he continued: “I was in my room and heard a scream and when I got to Daniel’s room, I saw him passed out on the ground and I could smell the deodorant. I waited with my mam while my dad and brother Adam worked on him until the ambulance came.

“The paramedics said he was very sick. Then we were told he had stopped breathing but the medics were keeping him alive. But I still had hope because if anyone could do it [recover], it would be Daniel, 100 per cent.

“Daniel took it once and it killed him. I just want to say to teenagers that it’s not worth it. It’s not worth putting your little brother or your family through what we are going through, just for that little buzz that lasts no time.”

Daniel Maguire

Andrew says he is coping each day by going out and surrounding himself with friends and doesn’t mind anyone asking about Daniel because he loves talking about his brother.

“Christmas is going to be tough. Everyday is tough.”

Brothers Andrew, Adam and Daniel Maguire

Daniel’s parents, Dermot and Yvonne, are hoping the Government will implement measures such as banning deodorants in schools and for sale to under 18s and forcing manufacturers to make existing warnings on cans bigger. They also want the dangers to be highlighted in schools, alongside other drugs and solvents.

“Teenagers think they are invincible and they are not. Our children are dying because of this and things need to change,” Dermot said.

“Our lives have been shattered. You don’t think it will come to your own door but it does. Every parent knows their own child and needs to sit down with them and show them a picture of Daniel, show them lives have been devastated – whatever it takes to get the message home.”