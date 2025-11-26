More than half of all homeless families are headed by a lone parent, finds Focus Ireland

A Focus Ireland report provides a picture of systemic barriers that perpetuate homelessness among lone-parent households. Photograph: iStock

More than half of all homeless families are headed by lone parents, according to a report published by Focus Ireland.

The report on lone parents and homelessness highlights the challenges faced by lone parents who are homeless and outlines recommendations for solutions drafted in partnership with parents.

It looks at the primary issues affecting lone parents, their experiences of services and includes a wide-ranging list of recommendations for policy change.

The research, carried out by Dr Sarah Sheridan, also highlights complex interactions between housing insecurity, poverty and family wellbeing. It draws on interviews with affected families, service providers and policy stakeholders, offering a picture of systemic barriers that perpetuate homelessness among lone-parent households.

One of the key findings is that 57 per cent of all homeless families in the State are headed by lone parents.

The report makes a number of recommendations including investment in trauma-informed training for staff across public services who work with lone parents. The authorities cited include local authorities, Intreo, migration services, education and further education as well as health services.

The report also recommends a strengthening of enforcement of the “public sector human rights and equality duty” and an expansion of staff training to eliminate discrimination.

The report further recommends the establishment of “meaningful, ongoing consultation with lone parents in policy and service design” as well as the urgent publication of a family homelessness strategy.

[ Living in deprivation: ‘I felt so ashamed that I couldn’t provide properly for my children’Opens in new window ]

Dr Sheridan is to present her research at an event organised by Focus Ireland in the Richmond centre, North Brunswick Street, Dublin on Wednesday.