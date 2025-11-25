Pharmacist dispensed unprescribed drugs and claimed payment, inquiry hears

Edward Malone added one or more items to a prescription at Tinahely Pharmacy, the hearing was told. Picture posed by model. Photograph: Getty

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI) has recommended that a Dublin pharmacist have his registration cancelled.

A fitness-to-practise inquiry heard allegations against Edward Malone, supervising and superintendent pharmacist at Lalor’s CarePlus Pharmacy on Collins Avenue West in Donnycarney, Dublin 9, while he was the supervising pharmacist in Tinahely Pharmacy in Co Wicklow in 2015.

The inquiry by the regulatory body for pharmacists in Ireland was also hearing claims against Caveator Limited, the owner of Lalor’s Pharmacy.

It was claimed that between May 12th and July 30th, 2015, Mr Malone added one or more items in handwriting to a prescription that were either not prescribed or authorised to be prescribed at Tinahely Pharmacy on Dwyer Square in Tinahely, Co Wicklow.

It is claimed that payment was received from the primary care HSE reimbursement service (PCRS) for these items. The PCRS makes payments to healthcare professionals including pharmacists for the free or reduced costs services provided to the public.

Amanda Nevin, an officer with the PSI, gave evidence regarding investigations she carried out into the Tinahely pharmacy.

Brian Gageby, for the PSI, said cancellation was the only possible sanction that the society was looking for regarding the behaviour of Mr Malone.

Mr Gageby said his client was seeking a number of conditions to be attached to Caveator, the owner of Lalor’s Pharmacy, including one that Mr Malone would be excluded from running and managing that pharmacy.

Ronan Kennedy SC, for Mr Malone, told the inquiry his client was prepared to admit to adding in handwriting items to a prescription that were either not prescribed or authorised to be prescribed and that payment was received from the PCRS for these items.

Mr Kennedy said Mr Malone was also prepared to admit his behaviour amounted to poor professional performance.

The committee directed the anonymisation of the identity of all patients mentioned in the inquiry.

At the hearing it was also alleged that between May 1st and May 13th, 2015, Mr Malone arranged for another pharmacist at the Tinahely pharmacy, Brian Bonner, to add to a prescription items that were either not prescribed or authorised to be prescribed.

Payment was received from the PCRS for these items, it is claimed.

Further it was alleged Mr Malone inappropriately supplied medicinal products to patients including an immunosuppressant called CellCept and a prefilled pen.

It was also alleged Mr Malone supplied controlled drugs without an appropriate prescription between June 2nd and June 26th, 2015.

Further it was alleged he arranged for Mr Bonner to supply during this period controlled drugs including the opioid Oxycontin and sleeping pill Zolpidem in breach of the relevant regulation.

It was also alleged Mr Malone failed to keep adequate records.

There were a number of similar allegations made against Caveator Limited.

The inquiry into Mr Malone is to resume on Wednesday.