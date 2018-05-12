Serious fire damages Dundalk secondary school
Investigation underway after blaze breaks out in early hours of Saturday morning
The fire damaged an all girls school in Dundalk.
An investigation is underway to find out the cause of a fire in Dundalk which caused extensive damage to St Louis Secondary School.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning and the alarm was raised by a passerby at about 3am.
A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a fire at a school in Dundalk on the May, 12th.
“The incident occurred at approximately 3am at a school on Castletown Rd, Dundalk. A number of fire brigades attended the scene. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. No one was injured and investigations are on going.”
The school is an all girls school just outside the Co Louth town with about 500 pupils.