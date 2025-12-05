Dublin drainage project to move forward after court challenge settled

Fingal County Council published a report in 2023 identifying Clonshaugh in north Dublin as the preferred site for the drainage and sewage development

The Greater Dublin Drainage project, seen as a key piece of infrastructure enabling house building and growth in the capital, is to move forward after a judicial review was settled.

Uisce Éireann, the utility firm which manages the State’s water infrastructure, confirmed on Friday that it had reached a settlement on High Court proceedings concerning aspects of the project.

The drainage project, which is to include a new treatment plant in Clonshaugh that will serve up to 500,000 people, was identified as necessary more than a decade ago. But the planned development has been beset by planning issues.

When it originally sought planning permission for the project in June 2018, Uisce Éireann it expected it would be complete and operational by 2025.

The project, and the judicial review proceedings, were held up as an example by the government on how such developments can become bogged down in the courts.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the utility firm said: “The settlement was achieved following constructive engagement between all parties and avoids the need for a full court hearing.

“As part of the agreement Uisce Éireann committed to some additional measures, to further enhance public confidence in the environmental benefits of the project.”

Minister for Housing James Browne welcomed the news, saying it was positive for new homes in north Dublin and its surrounding areas.

“It is a major step forward in addressing wastewater infrastructure in Dublin, unlocking greater development potential by providing essential increased wastewater treatment capacity. Infrastructure is central to meeting the objectives of our new housing action plan – to deliver at least 300,000 new homes – and Uisce Éireann will have our full support as it advances this project,” he said.

Mr Browne added that the Government was “committed to driving forward the Greater Dublin Drainage project and other key infrastructure projects”.

Uisce Éireann’s infrastructure delivery director Maria O’Dwyer said the utility firm was “delighted to secure an agreement and move forward with this critical project".

“The delivery of the Greater Dublin Drainage project is an essential part of Uisce Éireann’s investment in new wastewater infrastructure in Greater Dublin and will facilitate housing and growth while protecting public health and safeguarding our environment.”

Uisce Éireann said that while there are several remaining statutory processes to be completed, construction contractor procurement will commence in February 2026.

When the contractor procurement process is complete, construction work on the project is expected to be completed over a four-year period.