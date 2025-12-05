‘Endearing and gregarious’ Hugh Wallace remembered as stars and friends gather for funeral

Hugh Wallace's husband Martin Corbett and chief mourners at the late TV presenter and architects funeral in St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Architect and TV presenter Hugh Wallace “shaped the spaces in which people lived their lives”, but found his “true home” in his life with his husband, his funeral has heard.

Mourners filled St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday morning, hearing that households were “delighted to welcome Hugh into their livingrooms” over the past decade.

Mr Wallace, an award-winning architect who presented The Great House Revival and was a judge on Home of the Year, died suddenly at his home in Dublin on Monday at the age of 68.

His funeral drew hundreds, including his Home of the Year co-host Amanda Bone, architect Dermot Bannon, fashion designer Brendan Courtney and garden designer Diarmuid Gavin.

At the outset of his funeral, his favourite song, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, sung by Judy Garland, rang through the halls of the cathedral, while My Way by Frank Sinatra played near its end.

Due to the sudden nature of his friend’s death, John Waters, a close friend of the deceased, paid tribute as though Mr Wallace himself was speaking his final message to family and friends, saying: “I had assumed a more flamboyant exit in years to come after much more TV success, and perhaps a couple of Bafta awards.”

The funeral took place in Dublin's St Patrick's Cathedral. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

He described Mr Wallace’s successful career as an architect, which stretched back to 1982 when he cofounded Douglas Wallace Architects with Alan Douglas.

The pair grew the firm and went on to secure clients such as Peter Mark, A|Wear and Brown Thomas.

“We had a name, and a jealous competitor was heard to say about us at one stage, ‘A|Wear, gaywear, Douglas Wallace will be there’.

“That kind of early doors prejudice made us double down and work even harder.”

He remarked how “things were going so well”, including his television career, which he “loved”, while he and his husband, Martin Corbett, were due to move into their new home this weekend, having renovated the property for three years.

“Some of you may remember the phrase in Dublin that ‘love stories begin at Zhivago’. Well, a lot of fairy tales also began at the George pub in Dublin.

“Martin and I were part of a fairytale. It was Valentine’s night of 1988, and we lasted together for 37 years, which I’d take again if I could.”

“He stuck with me to the end, right until Sunday night.”

Mr Waters finished his tribute by reading a quote which gave Mr Wallace “great comfort” in his “darkest hours”:

“Let thee all remember, that a pop of colour will brighten your day.”

Fellow architect Dermot Bannon leaves the funeral of Hugh Wallace. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Noting that television viewers were “delighted” to welcome Mr Wallace into their livingrooms, the Very Reverend William Morton said he was a “natural”.

Describing his “characteristic voice, his large spectacles, colourful shirts and jumpers”, the Very Rev said Mr Wallace was “endearing and gregarious”, “knowledgeable” and “never short of conviction”.

“He understood buildings, but more than that, he understood people. How they live, how they hope, how they dream and how they contend fiercely for what they believe in.”

Architect and TV presenter Hugh Wallace. Photograph: Tom Honan

He said Mr Wallace was “honest, direct, passionate, challenging, and deeply human”.

“He lived fully, he lived deeply, he left his mark unmistakably.”

Noting that Mr Wallace “quite literally shaped the spaces in which others live their lives”, the Very Rev said a house is more than brick and timber, saying a home is where “love abides”.

“Everyone who knew Hugh knows that his true home was found in his life with Martin. In shared work, shared laughter, shared dreams, and shared courage.

“Their new home held so much in store for them, yet the love that filled those plans does not vanish with death.”

