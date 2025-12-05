Ireland fall to South Africa as Laura Wolvaardt takes charge

Ireland's Gaby Lewis in action during the T20 cricket match between South Africa and Ireland at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Photograph: Rodger Bosch

Ireland Women lost out by 115 runs to South Africa Women – who recently made the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup - in the first T20 International of Ireland’s winter tour to South Africa.

After winning the toss, South Africa elected to bat first under overcast and windy conditions. Ireland started well, Jane Maguire making an early in-road by removing Faye Tunnicliife for 1, caught behind slashing at a wide ball.

However, the game dramatically swung in favour of the home side when captain Laura Wolvaardt came out to the middle and dominated the innings throughout. Ireland’s bowlers were sternly tested by the stylish top-order batter who recorded the seventh fastest century in Women’s T20 International history, taking just 52 deliveries to get to the milestone.

She was well supported by Sune Luus (81) as Ireland’s bowlers struggled to find a way to stem the flow of runs. The pick of the Irish bowlers was Ava Canning (1-33) and Aimee Maguire (0-36) also impressed on her return to the international stage.

In reply, Ireland’s chase got off to the worst possible start with Amy Hunter (1) and Orla Prendergast (2) dismissed in the first over. Gaby Lewis (30) and Leah Paul (34) then stabilised with the best partnership of the Ireland innings, before Lewis was unlucky to find the short fine leg fielder when she chased a wide delivery down legside. When Paul found the same fielder soon after, Ireland were faltering at 77-4.

South Africa’s bowlers continued to apply pressure and wickets fell consistently with Ireland eventually all out for 115 in the 18th over.

It has been a stern test for Ireland just four days after landing in South Africa. The team will now look to turn things around quickly as they will have a chance to come back strong on Sunday in Paarl. That game begins at 12pm Irish time.

Match summary: (1st T20I, Cape Town) South Africa 220-2 (L Wolvaardt 115*; A Canning 1-33) Ireland 115 (18 overs; L Paul 34; S Luus 4-22) - South Africa won by 105 runs.