Irish UN peacekeepers come under ‘small arms fire’ in south Lebanon

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy pictured earlier this year visiting Irish troops at mission position 6-52 in southern Lebanon. Photograph: Conor Gallagher/ The Irish Times

Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon escaped injury when they came under small arms fire from militants on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 6pm near the village of Bint Jbeil in the Irish area of operations.

A group of Defence Forces soldiers were on patrol in armoured utility vehicles (AUVs) when they were approached by six men on three mopeds.

One of the men was armed with an assault rifle and fired about three shots at the back of the AUV. The AUV’s armour held up against the shots and there were no injuries.

“Defence Forces personnel initiated immediate action drills and their actions and force protection measures, as well as the armoured capabilities of the vehicles they were conducting the patrol in, ensured the safety of all troops, who returned to UNP 2-45 following the patrol,” the Defence Forces said, referencing the main Irish base in the area.

“All our personnel are well and accounted for, proving 127 Infantry Battalion’s readiness through their tactics, techniques and procedures, their pre-deployment training and their equipment.

“We will continue to enact the UNIFIL mandate by monitoring and reporting on the situation in southern Lebanon and condemn any attacks on peacekeepers.”

It is not known who was behind the attack. The area is a stronghold of the Hizbullah militant group. Members of Hizbullah were previously convicted of murdering Irish peacekeeper Pte Seán Rooney in Lebanon in 2022.

The latest incident has also been condemned by Unifil, which called for a “full and immediate investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

[ New Defence Forces chief: ‘Ireland has to be able to provide a defence to repel any initial invasion’Opens in new window ]

“Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and serious violations of Resolution 1701,” it said.

“We remind the Lebanese authorities of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.”

In a statement Minister for Defence Helen McEntee said she has been briefed by Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy. She commended the Irish troops involved “for their professionalism in extremely challenging circumstances”.

“I am particularly relieved that all members of the patrol returned safely to base,” she said.