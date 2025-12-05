Ireland

Irish UN peacekeepers come under ‘small arms fire’ in south Lebanon

Shots from assault rifle struck armoured vehicle which held up under fire, with no injuries reported

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy pictured earlier this year visiting Irish troops at mission position 6-52 in southern Lebanon. Photograph: Conor Gallagher/ The Irish Times
Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy pictured earlier this year visiting Irish troops at mission position 6-52 in southern Lebanon. Photograph: Conor Gallagher/ The Irish Times
Conor Gallagher
Fri Dec 05 2025 - 17:182 MIN READ

Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon escaped injury when they came under small arms fire from militants on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 6pm near the village of Bint Jbeil in the Irish area of operations.

A group of Defence Forces soldiers were on patrol in armoured utility vehicles (AUVs) when they were approached by six men on three mopeds.

One of the men was armed with an assault rifle and fired about three shots at the back of the AUV. The AUV’s armour held up against the shots and there were no injuries.

READ MORE

Tuam mother and baby home excavation finds further human remains

RTÉ shuffles presenter roles with Sarah McInerney moving to Morning Ireland

In an extraordinary monologue, Trump seems to rule himself out of run for third term

Dublin taxi drivers suspend plan for six days of action ahead of talks

“Defence Forces personnel initiated immediate action drills and their actions and force protection measures, as well as the armoured capabilities of the vehicles they were conducting the patrol in, ensured the safety of all troops, who returned to UNP 2-45 following the patrol,” the Defence Forces said, referencing the main Irish base in the area.

“All our personnel are well and accounted for, proving 127 Infantry Battalion’s readiness through their tactics, techniques and procedures, their pre-deployment training and their equipment.

“We will continue to enact the UNIFIL mandate by monitoring and reporting on the situation in southern Lebanon and condemn any attacks on peacekeepers.”

It is not known who was behind the attack. The area is a stronghold of the Hizbullah militant group. Members of Hizbullah were previously convicted of murdering Irish peacekeeper Pte Seán Rooney in Lebanon in 2022.

The latest incident has also been condemned by Unifil, which called for a “full and immediate investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

New Defence Forces chief: ‘Ireland has to be able to provide a defence to repel any initial invasion’ ]

“Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and serious violations of Resolution 1701,” it said.

“We remind the Lebanese authorities of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.”

In a statement Minister for Defence Helen McEntee said she has been briefed by Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy. She commended the Irish troops involved “for their professionalism in extremely challenging circumstances”.

“I am particularly relieved that all members of the patrol returned safely to base,” she said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times