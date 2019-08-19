School building firm being sued by department wins HSE contract

Western Building Systems, the Co Tyrone company being sued by the Department of Education over structural defects at 42 schools, has been awarded a €14 million contract by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The company has won a contract from the HSE to design and build a 60 bed ward block at University Hospital Limerick.

Last week a further 17 schools were identified as having structural defects, in addition to 22 structures identified last year. Part of Ardgillan Community College in Dublin was closed down as a result of the safety concerns. It remains closed. Two other schools have since moved to new premises.

The Department of Education will be carrying out additional detailed investigations on the 17 schools in the coming weeks.

Structural remediation work has been carried out in 14 of the initial 22 schools over the holidays, with works to commence in the remaining eight locations later this year.

In a statement, the University of Limerick Healthcare Group (ULHG) confirmed the tender from Western Building Systems was named as preferred bidder for the multimillion project

A spokesman for Western Building Systems confirmed it had won the contract. The company was approved as the preferred bidder late last year, with the final contract being awarded in May of this year, it is understood.

The total capital cost of the ULHG project will be in the region of €19.5 million, with the HSE aiming for works to be completed by the third quarter of 2020. “The proposal to provide a fast track ward blcok at UHL was initiated during 2018.

Following a public procurement process by the HSE, the successful bidder was Western Building Systems. Funding to progress the project was subsequently included in the HSE Capital Plan 2019.”

Enabling works for the site were completed by another company. The ULHG said the Western Building Systems contract “is now also underway and progressing well through the design development process.

“There will be an element of off-site manufacture to be followed by the on-site construction phase for the main ward building itself.”

The Minister for Education is suing the Co Tyrone company in seven separate High Court actions lodged last year.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he expected the HSE to properly supervise the construction of the new hospital block in Limerick.

Mr Harris said the 60 extra beds being delivered in the new block would make a big difference to health service provision in the Mid-West region.

However, he said he had no role in the award of the contract to build the unit to WBS and did not wish to say anything that might jeopardise the project.

The Minister said he had been discussing with the HSE appropriate site supervision during construction and he expected this would be in place.

In a statement issued last Friday, Western Building Systems said the Department of Education had previously certified all 42 schools after they were assessed by its own team.

The firm said the department’s approach “appears to be to publicly scapegoat WBS and hide behind the cloak of potential legal prejudice when it is beneficial”.

The firm called for a deadline for the publication of an independent report into the schools issue.