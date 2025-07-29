Mother and two children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting to be buried together in Co Clare

Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge who died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh. They are to be buried together in her home town of Barefield in Co Clare. Photograph: PSNI

A mother and her two children shot dead in Co Fermanagh are to be buried together in her home town in Co Clare.

Those attending the funeral of Vanessa Whyte and her children in Barefield on Saturday have been asked to wear bright colours.

Ms Whyte (45), a vet, her son James (14), and daughter Sara (13), died following the same incident at a property in the Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning.

The death of the person suspected of shooting them, Ian Rutledge (43), was announced on Monday night. It is understood the agricultural contractor is the only suspect in the shooting of his family.

Last week, police said a triple murder and attempted suicide was a line of inquiry.

Funeral arrangements for Ms Whyte and her two children were announced in a social media post.

The post from the funeral directors said: “Vanessa was a devoted mother, a loving and beloved daughter and sister and a loving and beloved daughter-in-law and sister-in-law.”

It said James was a “much-loved son, brother, and grandson” and Sara “was a dearly loved daughter, sister, and granddaughter”.

A service of removal will take place in St Mary’s Church in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning. The funeral Mass will be held in Barefield on Saturday before the three are buried together in Templemaley Cemetery.

People are asked to make donations to Women’s Aid.

A prayer service took place for the victims in Barefield on Sunday, following a community vigil in Maguiresbridge last Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said last week that all four were members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds.

On Monday night, the PSNI said Mr Rutledge, who had been in hospital in a serious condition following the shooting, had died.

“Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” a statement said.