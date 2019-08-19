Retrofit scheme: all applications prior to July will be processed

All applicants to a deep retrofit pilot who submitted their details before July will have their application processed, according to Minister for Environment Richard Bruton.

Mr Bruton has reversed the decision to close immediately the deep retrofit scheme which impacted 300 householders, many of whom were already in the building process.

Mr Bruton met with the chief executive of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Jim Gannon on Monday morning to discuss the controversial decision to shut down the scheme after funds ran out.

In a statement, the Minister said he had asked the SEAI to process all applications for the deep retrofit pilot scheme which were received before the July deadline.

“I can assure anyone who has submitted an application by the closing date (of July 19th) that their application will be assessed and honoured in line with the existing terms and conditions of the scheme.

Evaluation

“The SEAI have assured me that they will immediately recommence evaluation of the applications on hand and I expect that letters of offer will begin to issue from early September 2019 to all eligible applicants. I would stress that works should not commence until you receive approval to proceed.”

The Minister said that he had increased funding to SEAI by €20 million as far back as July 11th and that would be adequate to honour the fund.

He said that problems occurred when there was a huge surge in applications in the second quarter of the year, worth €12 million, as opposed to only €1 million in the first quarter of the year.

