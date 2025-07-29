Gaelic Games

Sligo name Eamonn O'Hara and Dessie Sloyan as joint managers of football team

The former Sligo team-mates agree three-year term while Tom Hennessy takes over county’s senior hurlers

Eamonn O'Hara has been named joint manager of the Sligo footballers along with his former Sligo team-mate Dessie Sloyan. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Jul 29 2025

Eamonn O’Hara and Dessie Sloyan have been appointed joint managers of the Sligo senior footballers.

The former Yeats County team-mates have been handed a three-year term, subject to annual review. Coolera Strandhill’s Con O’Meara will be the head coach, with ex-Donegal footballer Eamon McGee also part of the backroom team.

O’Hara is considered one of Sligo’s greatest ever players and won an All Star in 2002. In 2007 he scored the winning goal to earn Sligo a famous Connacht SFC final victory over Galway.

He won eight county titles with Tourlestrane as a player, and later as joint manager of his home club he helped lead them to five successive senior Sligo crowns between 2016-2020.

He managed Mohill to back-to-back Leitrim titles in 2023-2024 and is currently in charge of the Boyle senior footballers.

Sloyan represented Sligo from 1996 to 2006 and was previously a selector during Kevin Walsh’s spell at the helm from 2009 to 2011. The Easkey man guided his home club to Sligo and Connacht junior titles in 2019.

Sloyan managed the Sligo under-20 footballers to a maiden Connacht title at that grade in 2022.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s Tom Hennessy has been appointed Sligo senior hurling manager for a two-year term with an annual review.

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times

