Man in 70s sent forward for trial accused of historical sex offences

A man in his 70s accused of historical sex abuse offences has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The man, who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges, faces 79 allegations relating to the sexual abuse of four girls in Ireland during the 1970s and 1980s.

Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court granted a return for trial order at the request of State solicitor Rory Staines.

He told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to being sent forward on indictment on the 79 charges in the book of evidence served by Garda Sergeant Amy Kelly.

They include 78 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The offences allegedly occurred at various locations in Co Dublin, including Dún Laoghaire, Killiney, and Blackrock, between 1971 and 1981.

At the time, the girls were minors aged between eight and 15.

The man was extradited from the US last week.

Judge Finan notified the man that he must inform the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his trial. She also ordered investigating gardaí to provide copies of interview videos to the defence and told the accused that his lawyer would explain it to him later.

The man, who has not yet entered a plea, was remanded in continuing custody pending trial with no bail application made.

Legal aid has been granted, with the defence stating that he is not working and has no assets.

The judge noted that there was no Garda objection, and she agreed to a request by his solicitor, Tracy Horan, that it would include senior and junior counsel representation.

The date for his next hearing before the Central Criminal Court has yet to be set but will be held the next legal term, commencing in October.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and black runners, the man sat silently in a wheelchair and spoke only to consult his solicitor, who asked that he get dental attention in custody because he still had no dentures and “is not able to eat solid foods”.

Following extradition proceedings at the request of the Irish authorities, he was arrested at Terminal 2, Dublin Airport on the morning of July 22nd.

Gardaí charged him at the instruction of the DPP.

He faces 41 counts of indecent assault and one for attempted rape of one of the complainants, 34 counts of indecent assault of another female, two counts of indecent assault of another complainant, and one charge of indecent assault of the fourth.

The offences are contrary to Common Law.

At his first hearing, a few hours after his arrest, the defence solicitor had informed the judge that her client required medical assistance in custody because he had no dentures or hearing aid, as they had not been brought over from the United States.

The judge had noted this information and agreed to add that he should urgently get dentures and a hearing aid in custody.

When the proceedings resumed on Tuesday, she heard that the man still had no dentures and recommended that he get the appropriate treatment.