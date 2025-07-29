New York shooting: Police officer among four people killed by gunman on Park Avenue, Manhattan

Police officers near the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, on Monday evening, July 28, 2025. (Dakota Santiago/The New York Times

A gunman killed four people and injured another in New York City on Monday evening.

He later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following the shootings on Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Police reported an NYPD officer was among those killed in the shooting. The NYPD officer was identified as Didarul Islam.

Mr Islam was working off-hours as a security guard at the time, said New York mayor Eric Adams during Monday night’s news conference.

Jessica Tisch, the New York City police commissioner, confirmed that “the lone shooter has been neutralised”. New York police also said the shooter acted alone and was dead.

Ms Tisch identified the shooter as Shane Devon Tamura (27) of Las Vegas.

She said surveillance videos showed the gunman exiting a double-parked Black BMW between 51st and 52nd street on Park Avenue.

The shooter allegedly opened fire immediately after entering the building’s lobby, shooting multiple people. Police said that the gunman let a woman exit the elevator unharmed, and then took the elevator to the 33rd floor, the offices of Rudin Management Company, a large New York real estate firm.

Ms Tisch said that the gunman opened fire on the 33rd floor and killed one person. The gunman then went to the stairwell and shot himself with an assault rifle, she said.

The city’s FBI field office said in a social media post it was providing support to an “active crime scene”. Officials were warning those in the vicinity to shelter in place.

Photographs show people exiting the building around 7pm local time with hands raised.

Ms Tisch said that the NYPD found weapons in the parked BMW, as well as a prescription in Tamora’s name.

She said Tamora entered the office after driving across the country, making stops in Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa. Tamora’s final alleged stop was in New Jersey.

The NYPD believes that the shooting was an isolated incident.

US House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed his concern over the “horrific shooting”, and said he was “praying hard” for the NYPD officer.

“May God watch over our city during this challenging moment,” Mr Jeffries wrote in a post.

The office building at 345 Park Avenue occupies an entire city block and houses the corporate offices for the National Football League and the headquarters of investment firm Blackstone. It also holds offices for JP Morgan Chase.

According to an ESPN reporter, Jeff Darlington, an NFL security alert was sent to employees: “Do not exit the building. Secure your location and hide until law enforcement clears your floor. Please switch phones to silent.”

This shooting is the 254th mass shooting in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun-related violence, who defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the shooter, are killed or injured by firearms. – Guardian