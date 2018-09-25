Remains of Cork Christian Brother who died in Lanzarote to be brought home

The remains of a Cork Christian Brother, who died suddenly in Lanzarote, are expected to be repatriated to Ireland on Tuesday.

Brother Edmund Luke Kiely, a native of Whites Cross, Upper Glanmire, died while he was on a holiday, last week.

It is believed that Br Kiely, who was in his mid-70s, suffered a fatal coronary-related episode.

Br Kiely had been a living in Thurles, Co Tipperary in recent years. He had taught at a number of CBS schools across the country, including Dublin, Waterford, and Tipperary, prior to his retirement.

His requiem Mass takes place at noon in St Michael’s Church, Upper Glanmire on Thursday followed by burial in Rathcooney Cemetery.