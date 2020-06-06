Pipe bomb explodes in car in Co Antrim

An investigation has been launched after a pipe bomb exploded in a car in Co Antrim.

The car had been parked close to shops on the Crebilly Road in Ballymena on Friday night.

PSNI officers received a report at around 11pm that a car had been set on fire.

The remains of a pipe bomb-type device was later found inside the vehicle.

Police officers described the incident as a “reckless act” which “had the potential to cause serious injury to anyone who was close to the car when the device detonated”.

“Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify those responsible and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2092 05/06/20,” a spokesman added. - PA