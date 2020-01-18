Pensioner in critical condition after Kerry hit and run

An investigation is under way after a hit and run incident in Co Kerry left a man in his late 80s in a critical condition.

The man was crossing the main Killarney-Mallow road at Churchview in Rathmore in east Kerry at around 7pm on Friday when he was hit by a car.

The vehicle, described as a small silver car, failed to stop and continued eastward from Killarney in the direction of Rathmore village.

Witnesses alerted emergency services and paramedics attended to the elderly man at the scene before bringing him to Cork University Hospital.

The man, who is from Rathmore, suffered serious injuries.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Rathmore Garda Station.

Supt Joe Moore said gardaí are investigating the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.Investigators want to identify the vehicle.

Gardaí appealed to anyone with information to contact Millstreet Garda Station on (029) 70002 or Macroom Garda station on (026)20590.