Wicklow County Council paid €613,000 to secure public access to Magheramore Beach

Wicklow County Council paid €613,000 for land needed to secure public access to Magheramore Beach, documents show.

In internal discussions, the council said the purchase price was likely to be less expensive than a High Court challenge, which would have had no guarantee of succeeding.

The land at Magheramore was owned by Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Oakmount, which outbid the local authority for it in 2021 when they paid €700,000.

Mr McKillen Jnr had hoped to develop a €40 million surf school, accommodation and restaurant there, but the proposal was rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

The 21-acre clifftop site went to auction again this year with a successful bid made by a Chinese investor based in Ireland.

The investor later contacted the council offering it an opportunity to buy the site for €613,000. An internal council memo said the purchase would secure permanent public access to the beach and that private ownership could lead to it being blocked off.

“There is a registered private right of way the full length of the access lane to the beach; however, there is no public right of way currently registered for the lane,” a memo stated.

Therefore, it added, a High Court case would have to be taken to secure public access. The legal costs for such a case would come to at least €600,000 with no guarantee that it would be successful.

The memo said the council should go ahead with buying the land, with no VAT payable and both parties responsible for their own legal costs.

A council order form said: “The completion of the purchase represents the best value for money for Wicklow County Council versus the costs of a potential High Court case.

“It will eliminate the risk of access to Magheramore Beach being closed off to the public and the loss of a key recreational and tourism amenity.”

The land was originally owned by the Columban order of sisters before its original sale back in the 1980s, and it has changed hands multiple times since.

It offers access to Magheramore Beach, a cove that has been used as a setting for numerous TV productions including Vikings, Camelot and Finding Joy.

Asked about the purchase, a council spokeswoman said it was the best value for money choice available.

“It has eliminated the risk of access to Magheramore Beach being closed off to the public and the loss of a key recreational and tourism amenity for the county,” she said.