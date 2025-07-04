TikTok cuts ‘handful’ of Irish roles

Irish staff in TikTok’s global ecommerce teams have been hit with job losses as part of a wider reorganisation of the global operation.

Sources said a handful of roles are set to go at the video sharing platform, with the total affected less than 10.

The latest job cuts are not thought to be part of previously announced job losses at the social media platform.

TikTok told the Government in March it would cut up to 300 jobs at its Irish operation, where it employs 3,000 people, with staff having been informed of the potential job losses weeks before.

Sources familiar with the matter said the cuts to the ecommerce team was part of a regular review of the strategic priorities of the business.

The affected workers may also be redeployed elsewhere in TikTok. The company currently has more than 50 roles open in Dublin, including marketing, customer support and trust and safety.

A spokeswoman for TikTok did not comment on the job cuts.

However, reports from the US indicate that job losses in the wider ecommerce team are more widespread, with job losses also reported there.

Reports on news site Business Insider said TikTok had notified some e-commerce workers earlier this week that their jobs were at risk due to “organisational and personnel changes”, with cuts across its TikTok Shop business hitting moderation workers and product staff.

TikTok told the publication it regularly reviews operations, and the job cuts were part of an adjustment to align its teams with strategic priorities.

TikTok has operated in Ireland since June 2020, when it opened its Dublin office with 20 staff. The company has quickly grown since then, opening a data centre for European user data, a content moderation operation that leads TikTok’s user safety strategy and enforcement for Europe and the UK, and a Transparency and Accountability Centre.

The Irish office is also TikTok’s lead supervisory authority for user privacy and safety in Europe.