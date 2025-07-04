‘Such a lovely family’: Mother and daughter who died in Donegal crash named locally

The scene of the fatal accident on the R240 between Quigleys Point and Carndonagh in north Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne/North West Newspix

A mother and daughter who died following a road crash near Carndonagh, Co Donegal on Wednesday evening have been named locally.

They were Natalie McLaughlin and her six-year-old daughter Ella McLaughlin from Carndonagh.

Ms McLaughlin’s partner, Tyrone Irwin, is still in a serious condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry but his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

The couple’s other daughter, Rhea Rose (2), was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital from Altnagelvin for specialist treatment but her injuries are also understood to not be life-threatening.

The crash happened at 6.30pm on Wednesday following a collision between a car and a van at Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Ella was pronounced dead at the scene while her mother, father and sister were rushed to the nearest hospital across the border in Derry.

The driver of the van, who is in his late teens, was treated at the scene but his injuries are not understood to be serious.

The scene of the crash. Photograph: Joe Dunne/North West Newspix

Ms McLaughlin was initially treated at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry but was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where she died yesterday afternoon as a result of her injuries.

Ms McLaughlin, who was in her 20s, was well-known in her native Carndonagh where she worked as a nurse in a local doctor’s surgery.

She qualified with a Bachelor of Science in Adult Nursing from Ulster University and began working as a Registered Nurse in 2022.

Her parents – Ella’s grandparents, Danny and Joanne, and both extended families were last night being comforted by friends.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal Authority, Cllr Martin McDermott, said his thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.

“Words fall short at this time, what can anybody say? They are such a lovely family and so well respected in our local community,” he said.

“It’s just devastating. The loss of anybody on our roads is difficult for any community to take.

“But the loss of a mother and daughter, particularly given the fact that they are so young, is even more poignant and more difficult to accept.

“People are just numb and there is very little I can add to that other than to keep them all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Gardaí continue to investigate all aspects of the collision.

The road on which the collision occurred, the R240 at Carrowmore, was closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but reopened yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, 2nd July is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.