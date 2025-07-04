DCC gives permission for Clonskeagh student housing

A rendering of the Bain unit's proposal for student housing in Clonskeagh. Photograph: Model Works

Dublin City Council has given the go-ahead to a Bain Capital backed firm to build student housing at the former Smurfit Paper Mills site at Clonskeagh in Dublin 6.

The council has granted planning permission to Bain Capital vehicle, Harley Issuer DAC to construct 439 bed spaces across five blocks from one storey to part seven storeys along with 16 residential apartments.

The Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) also includes the extension and renovation of 14 existing residential dwellings at Clonskeagh Road.

The planning authority has granted planning permission despite opposition from some local residents and River Dodder anglers.

In the 38 page Council planner’s report recommending that planning permission be granted it stated that “the application site is a vacant brownfield site. The proposed development for Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) and residential development will make efficient use of this underutilised site.”

The planned scheme is 1km northwest of UCD’s main campus at Belfield and in lodging the Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) plans the firm is looking to tap into the lucrative market of student accommodation provision in south Dublin.

The 2023/2024 annual report by UCD – the market leader in the south Dublin sector – shows it generated €42.8 million in ‘rental income from student residences on campus’ in the 12 months to the end of September last.

In an objection against the scheme, the Dodder Anglers Association, which represents over 1,300 members, said it is very concerned the proposals “could damage the biodiversity of River Dodder green/blue corridor and are in breach with Dublin city councils biodiversity action plan as well as the EU habitats direct and water Framework Directive”.

However, in the council planner’s report, it stated that “the proposed removal of a proportion of the existing sluice gates in combination with a series of river bed grade control structures will facilitate indigenous fish passage of key species and age classes over a range of flow rates at the existing historical weir”.

On behalf of the Eglinton Residents Association, Robin Mandal hit out at what he believes to be “a proposed gross over-development of this sensitive site”.

Mr Mandal told the Council: “we believe that the proposed development would constitute over-development of the site by virtue of its height, scale, bulk and massing at this sensitive and highly visible and sensitive site on the banks of the River Dodder

Mr Mandal said that the former Smurfit Paper Mills site “has remained vacant and unused for more than 20 years”.