Paul Reid: Daily number of Covid-19 cases will reach 7,000

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has warned that the daily number of positive Covid-19 tests will reach 7,000.

Paul Reid said the HSE is now currently meeting the demand that is “coming at us at an absolutely phenomenal rate”.

Mr Reid added: “We have seen cases (at) almost 5,000 and would expect to see those cases in the next few days reaching 7,000, certainly over 6,000 this evening.

“Some of the backlog is being washed through but the minimal rate is certainly above a base of 5,000 people. That’s what we are dealing with. This is now rampant in terms of transmission levels.

“We probably have seen a massive multiplier effect — we have seen rapidly growing cases, rapidly growing positivity at 30 per cent yesterday, multiplied by numerous contacts that people have, and that comes together in a very congested period of time.

“In the last week, we have carried out almost 140,000 completed tests. We built the capacity up to 175,000 tests per week.” – PA