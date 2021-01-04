Boy who died in fall in Kerry named as James Harrison

The 17-year-old boy who died in a fall from a cliff east of Dingle while on a walk has been named as James Harrison, the eldest of three children of Maire Ní Choileáin and Matthew Harrison of Salthill, Galway.

Donations if desired are being sought for the coastal rescue services.

The teenager’s mother is a member of the O’Coileáin/Collins family who are well known in west Kerry area and he is survived by his grandparents Tim and Eileen Collins.

His uncles include Aodh O’Coileáin the documentary maker, and Micheál, a consultant archaeologist in Kerry.

The Harrison family retained strong links with west Kerry.

James is also survived by his grandparents Penelope and David Harrison of Cranbrook, Kent .

He attended the Jesuit secondary school Coláiste Iognáid, Galway, and was involved in the Salthill/Knocknacarrra GAA and Knocknacarra Football Club.

The boy’s body of the was taken to University Hospital Kerry where it is expected a post mortem will take place today.

The funeral takes place at noon on Wednesday with a private requiem mass at St Ignatius Church, Galway, followed by interment at Rahoon Cemetery.