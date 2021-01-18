Nurse who died while being treated for Covid-19 was ‘wonderful caring man’

A nurse who died while being treated for Covid-19 has been described by a nursing home where he once worked as someone who was “full of life and had a gentle smile and kind word for all our residents”.

Solson Savior, originally from India, died at Wexford General Hospital on Sunday. He is survived by his wife Bincy and their two-year-old son.

Mr Savior was in the thirties and came to work in Ireland a few years years ago.

He had worked at the Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in Co Kilkenny. Manager Mairead Parker Byrne said she was shocked that somebody so young could have died from Covid-19.

A number of residents of the nursing home died before Christmas as a result of Covid-19 though Mr Savior was not working there at the time.

The manager described him as a nurse who was “full of life and had a gentle smile and kind word for all our residents”. He worked at the nursing home for four and a half months, but has not worked there recently.

Tributes were also paid to Mr Savior by management at the Ros Aoibhinn nursing home in Bunclody, Co Wexford. They described him as a “very kind and gentle nurse, always smiling” and said he will be greatly missed.

“Our hearts are broken with the tragic loss of a wonderful caring man with his whole life ahead of him. Please keep Solson, his wife and young son, and his extended family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The nursing home added that Mr Savior had not worked there since early December and that it remains Covid-free.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) expressed its condolences to the family of Mr Savior.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheadhgha said it was with great sadness she learned of the death of Mr Saviour. “On behalf of our members and everyone in the INMO, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Bincy, their young son and his family. We also extend our condolences to our members who worked alongside Solson, and our thanks to those who cared for him in Wexford General Hospital,” she said.

INMO president Karen McGowan said their thoughts were with the community of Indian nurses in Ireland. “We owe a debt of enormous gratitude to our colleagues from all over the world, many of whom are here keeping us safe without the support of their own families at this incredibly difficult time,” she said.