Gardaí rule out foul play after man’s body found in Cork house

An inquest into the man’s death is expected to be heard at a later date

The alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon, August 5th, by a passerby and the gardaí came to the scene. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Olivia Kelleher
Wed Aug 06 2025 - 17:15

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in his fifties, whose body was found in a Cork city property yesterday, have ruled out foul play.

The alarm was raised at 4pm on Tuesday, August 5th, by a man who was passing by at Lower Barrack View, off Cathedral Walk, and spotted the body inside a window of a terraced house. Gardaí attended the scene and discovered the man’s body inside.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and the scene was preserved for a full technical examination. There was no evidence of forced entry at the property.

A postmortem examination was carried out today at Cork University Hospital. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí will prepare a file for the Cork City Coroner and an inquest is expected to be heard at a later date.

